Jenna Boedecker sentenced to 58 years in prison for deaths of her children

File - Jenna Boedecker in court.
File - Jenna Boedecker in court.(KCTV5 News)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Jenna Boedecker has been sentenced to 58 years in prison after being convicted in the deaths of her two children.

Boedecker was found guilty in May of two counts of second-degree murder, four counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, fourth-degree domestic assault, and second-degree property damage.

Previous coverage: Mother found guilty of second-degree murder after 2 children were left in hot SUV

The judge accepted the jury’s recommendation and multiple sentences ranging from 22 years to 3 months were set to run consecutive to each other.

“Any crime against a child is especially tragic, but that tragedy is magnified when the crime is committed by the person those children should have been able to trust most in this world,” stated Clay County Prosecuting Attorney Zachary Thompson.

“The essential responsibility of any parent is to try their very best to keep their children safe from harm,” he said. “This defendant failed fundamentally in that duty.”

“There are no winners in a case like this, and unfortunately no decision in court can bring back these precious children,” he continued. “But we hope today’s decision can help the family and everyone impacted to find closure.”

“We understand that for some people, it can feel like the wheels of the criminal justice system turn too slowly, but I can assure you that in Clay County, the wheels turn steadily toward justice,” he said.

