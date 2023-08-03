Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Jackson County property tax appeals top 54k, assessor defends assessment

On Thursday, Jackson County Assessor Gail McCann Beatty defended the assessment despite cries...
On Thursday, Jackson County Assessor Gail McCann Beatty defended the assessment despite cries from homeowners.
By Angie Ricono and Cyndi Fahrlander
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The number of appeals regarding property assessments in Jackson County is now 54,539, representing more than 18% of properties.

On Thursday, Jackson County Assessor Gail McCann Beatty defended the assessment despite cries from homeowners.

“Was it perfect? No, it was never going to be. We are working through any challenges that we have,” said Gail McCann Beatty.

Beatty said she supports Tyler Technologies, the out-of-state contractor that helped with the assessment.

The county claimed the average increase is 30%. Some homeowners questioned if that was true when they saw their large increases.

“I call bull,” said Tuesday Velaer.

Data experts challenge Beatty’s claim that residential properties increased by 30%. Preston Smith claimed it’s 36.7%. And if you look at residential properties that increased in value, Smith said the average increase was 41.4%.

Beatty offered this explanation.

ALSO READ: Tensions run high over property taxes, even between top county and city leaders

“The 30% was an estimate for single families. We will know the exact numbers once we get through the appeals and report those out,” Beatty said.

Homeowners have pointed to the unevenness inside neighborhoods. It’s a fact that KCTV5 has revealed as some properties face giant increases and others drop in value- all on the same block. It becomes more baffling when you realize some properties were recently sold so there’s current data.

Just this week, KCTV5 became aware of a $1 million property that dropped in value from around $880,000 to around $350,000 — despite the fact that it sold in December for $1,035,000.

Beatty responded some properties accurately fell in value, and that each case has specific information.

There’s clear political tension surrounding the assessment.

“How can we find some level of relief to make sure people can stay in their homes? Thousands of dollars in increases will not work,” said Lucas.

“It’s unfortunate that the mayor stood in front of a camera and made a comment without ever having a conversation to me,” Beatty said. “The mayor knows my phone number.”

ALSO READ: KC mayor calls Jackson County’s property assessment a ‘crisis,’ questions the long-term implications

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chiefs fans have a blast at training camp despite high temperatures.
Kansas City Chiefs fans unhappy with NFL Sideline Hats for 2nd year
Police believe a green Dodge Dakota is connected with three shootings, including one homicide,...
Suspect in Grandview homicide was involved in 3 shootings Wednesday, police say
Forecast Track
FORECAST: Weather Alert Wednesday looking at extreme heat, storms developing
Patient in bed
Report: More than 3 dozen Missouri, Kansas hospitals at risk of closing
43-year-old Christopher Mejia was found guilty by a Platte County jury on Wednesday, March 29,...
Five-time felon sentenced; prosecutor worried he’ll be paroled early

Latest News

MIssouri woman makes cookbook 'An Alpha Gal Cooks' to fight mysterious illness
MIssouri woman makes cookbook 'An Alpha Gal Cooks' to fight mysterious illness
Police ID body found at home of accused bank robber as Bonnie Gooch
Jackson County Assessor's Office update over property value assessments
Jackson County Assessor's Office update over property value assessments
File - Mayor Quinton Lucas addresses violent crime over Memorial Day weekend on May 31, 2023.
KC mayor calls Jackson County’s property assessment a ‘crisis,’ questions the long-term implications