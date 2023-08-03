Aging & Style
High-ranking military man pleads guilty to beating wife

(Source: Gray News)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - A high-ranking military man pled guilty Thursday to beating his wife inside their Lansing home and entered a no-contest plea to destroying Ring video evidence.

Lt. Col. Greg A. Pasquantonio, 40, of Lansing, Kansas, pled guilty to a count of aggravated battery and no contest to a count of interference with law enforcement -- tampering with evidence.

Pasquantonio was arrested by Lansing police on Dec. 1, 2022, after they received a medical call regarding his wife. The woman had lost consciousness and was severely injured inside the Pasquantonio’s home. According to court documents, Lt. Col. Pasqauntonio got angry and caused great bodily harm to his wife by beating her with his fists, hands and feet until she lost consciousness.

On Dec. 2, 2022, a Leavenworth County district court judge agreed to grant the defense’s request to reduce bond, despite objection from Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson’s objection.

After bonding out, Lt. Col. Pasquantonio altered and destroyed evidence from the home despite being ordered to preserve all electronic evidence in the case. After specifically being instructed not to delete Ring camera footage, he did just that. Thompson said Lt. Col. Pasquantonio deleted all relevant videos of the incident and deleted access to the Ring camera account. He later admitted to altering account access to multiple people, and a search warrant of Ring determined the account holder had deleted all videos.

“Our home, and with our family, is where we should feel safe, but statistics show 1-in-5 women experience domestic violence in their lifetime,” Thompson said. “This is tragic. If you or you know someone in a domestic violence situation, please reach out for help.”

Lt. Col. Pasquantonio is scheduled for sentencing on Sept. 27, 2023.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

