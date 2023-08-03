Former Jayhawk guard suspended following DWI

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Former Kansas guard Devonte Graham was suspended two games after pleading guilty to a DWI, the NBA announced Wednesday.

Graham, a Raleigh, North Carolina, native, pleaded guilty on June 29, 2023, to the driving while intoxicated charge that happened in North Carolina. The charge stemmed from a July 2022 speeding stop, according to the Wake County (N.C.) District Attorney’s office.

The 6-foot-1 guard concluded his four-year Kansas career that spanned 2014-18 with All-America honors as a senior.

During a five-year NBA career, he’s averaged 11.6 points per game, playing for the Charlotte Hornets, New Orleans Pelicans and San Antonio Spurs.

Graham signed a four-year, $47-million contract as part of a sign-and-trade deal between the Hornets and Pelicans in August 2021. He’ll become a free agent once again following the 2024-25 season.

