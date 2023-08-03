Aging & Style
Former Jayhawk guard suspended following DWI

FILE - San Antonio Spurs guard Devonte' Graham runs with the ball during the second half of an...
FILE - San Antonio Spurs guard Devonte' Graham runs with the ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics, March 26, 2023, in Boston. Graham had pleaded guilty to a driving while intoxicated charge stemming from a July 2022 speeding stop, according to the Wake County (N.C.) District Attorney's office Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)(Steven Senne | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Former Kansas guard Devonte Graham was suspended two games after pleading guilty to a DWI, the NBA announced Wednesday.

Graham, a Raleigh, North Carolina, native, pleaded guilty on June 29, 2023, to the driving while intoxicated charge that happened in North Carolina. The charge stemmed from a July 2022 speeding stop, according to the Wake County (N.C.) District Attorney’s office.

The 6-foot-1 guard concluded his four-year Kansas career that spanned 2014-18 with All-America honors as a senior.

READ MORE: Former Kansas center Udoka Azubuike signs two-way contract with Phoenix Suns

During a five-year NBA career, he’s averaged 11.6 points per game, playing for the Charlotte Hornets, New Orleans Pelicans and San Antonio Spurs.

Graham signed a four-year, $47-million contract as part of a sign-and-trade deal between the Hornets and Pelicans in August 2021. He’ll become a free agent once again following the 2024-25 season.

