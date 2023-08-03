FORECAST: Scattered storms Thursday, temperatures mild

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Low pressure remains blocked from transitioning east out of the central plains today. This accompanied by heat escaping from the earth overnight has allowed for thunderstorms to develop this morning. The potential for some severe weather activity is not out of the question so please take caution commuting. Heavy downpours may cause decreased visibility and slick conditions on roadways. We may see a few more isolated thunderstorms on the stronger side late this afternoon, with partly cloudy skies. But with a wind mainly out of the east-northeast, temperatures will be regulated near seasonal, if not slightly below average.

Today's Rain Threat (KCTV 5)

By Friday, almost a carbon copy forecast is expected. Scattered storm activity in the morning is possible with isolated thunderstorms during the afternoon, into the early evening as temperatures rise to near seasonal within the upper 80s. We will finally see movement out of this area of low pressure as high-pressure begins to shift toward Canada from the great lakes Saturday.

Forecast Track Saturday (KCTV 5)

The storm system is expected to shift to the northeast, dragging along a cold front from central Kansas into the Missouri River Valley. Ahead of the low-pressure system will be a warm front that continues to gather, warm, moist, and very unstable air from the south-central plains. This in combination with forced lifting, will allow for a potentially significant severe weather threat. Currently, a slight risk of severe weather activity is expected on Saturday, but there was a discrepancy in the timing of this severe weather activity. Forecast models are indicating most of our storm threat will lie within the morning timeframe with a less aggressive, severe weather potential. However, the raw data is leading to more of an afternoon and early evening for threat on Saturday, which would create significant severe storm activity. So the timing is being argued within our data and models, we are in agreement of seeing a potential of severe storms for Saturday in general. Please take caution in planning any outdoor activities and remember that if severe storms impact your area stay indoors and away from windows. The good news is that as we progress into the end of the weekend and clear to next week, rain, chances, and storm activity lessen with partly sunny skies, rebuilding, and temperatures remaining several degrees below average. Expect the lower to middle 80s to be common in the afternoons.

