FORECAST: Another round of rain expected Friday morning

Scattered showers and storms will continue to move in and out of the area through the rest of Thursday evening. Most of the rain should be gone before midnight. Then, another round of storms will develop early Friday. That rain could cause a slower-than-normal commute, especially with any heavier rainfall. Showers will taper off by lunchtime, with most of the area drying out the rest of the day. However, we can’t rule out an isolated thunderstorm popping up during the peak heating of the day. Otherwise, temperatures will climb into the middle to upper 80s. After Friday, our focus immediately turns to the slight risk of severe weather in store for Saturday. We could have two rounds of thunderstorms come through. If the first round of rain arrives in the morning and sticks around well past sunrise, that could lower our risk for severe weather with the second round. But, if the atmosphere can recover -- meaning: heat up significantly with more sunshine -- then the next round of storms could pose a severe risk as a cold front comes through. Damaging wind and large hail will be the main threats from those storms, along with very heavy rain and frequent lightning. Saturday looks much cooler, as highs climb into the low 80s. Cooler and drier air should stick around throughout next week.

