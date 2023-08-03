FCC issues $300M record-breaking fine for robocalls targeting Americans

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Federal Communications Commission issued a record fine for robocalls trying to scam people into buying auto warranties.

A network of companies make more than five billion robocalls to more than 500 million phone numbers during three months in 2021. Due to the sheer number of calls, Americans who received calls about extended warranties for their vehicles during the three month period were likely targeted by the network.

The FCC said the network violated federal spoofing laws by using more than one million different caller ID numbers to try to hide where the call originated.

The network is also accused of calling cell phone numbers without prior consent, calling numbers on the National Do Not Call Registry, and violating a number of other checks put in place to help protect American consumers, according to the FCC.

The investigation determined the enterprise operated since at least 2018.

The companies involved in the scheme worked to sell vehicle service contracts under the false and misleading claim of selling auto warranties.

Two of the conspirators of the operation, Roy M. Cox and Aaron Michael Jones, had already been banned from making telemarketing calls following lawsuits by the Federal Trade Commission and State of Texas. The multi-national enterprise did business as Sumco Panama, Virtual Telecom, Davis Telecom, Geist Telecom, Fugle Telecom, Tech Direct, Mobi Telecom, and Posting Express., according to the FCC.

The Commission also proposed a fine and offered the parties a chance to respond, which they did not do, resulting in today’s unprecedented fine. Should the parties not pay the fine promptly, this matter will be referred to the U.S. Department of Justice for collection.

Kansas and Missouri joined other states in agreeing to chase information and cooperate in investigations relating to spoofing and robocalling scam campaigns like this one.

Stop Unwanted Robocalls and Texts

The FCC says unwanted calls, including robocalls, is the top consumer complaint it receives.

The national Do Not Call list was created for landline and wireless phone numbers. It is free to register phone numbers on the national Do Not Call list by calling 1-888-382-1222 or 1-866-290-4236 (TTY). You must call from the phone number you wish to register. You can also register at donotcall.gov.

Telemarketers must remove numbers from their call lists and stop calling you within 31 days from the date you register. Your numbers will remain on the list until you remove them or discontinue service – there is no need to re-register numbers.

Americans can file a complaint with the FCC after receiving an illegal call or text, or over spoofing scams. Complaints can be filed online on the FCC’s Consumer Complaints site.

Tips to Avoid Phone Scams

The FCC also has tips to avoid becoming a victim of scam phone calls and texts:

Don’t answer calls from unknown numbers. If you answer such a call, hang up immediately.

You may not be able to tell right away if an incoming call is spoofed. Be aware: Caller ID showing a “local” number does not necessarily mean it is a local caller.

If you answer the phone and the caller - or a recording - asks you to hit a button to stop getting the calls, you should just hang up. Scammers often use this trick to identify potential targets.

Do not respond to any questions, especially those that can be answered with “Yes.”

Never give out personal information such as account numbers, Social Security numbers, mother’s maiden names, passwords or other identifying information in response to unexpected calls or if you are at all suspicious.

If you get an inquiry from someone who says they represent a company or a government agency, hang up and call the phone number on your account statement, in the phone book, or on the company’s or government agency’s website to verify the authenticity of the request. You will usually get a written statement in the mail before you get a phone call from a legitimate source, particularly if the caller is asking for a payment.

Use caution if you are being pressured for information immediately.

If you have a voice mail account with your phone service, be sure to set a password for it. Some voicemail services are preset to allow access if you call in from your own phone number. A hacker could spoof your home phone number and gain access to your voice mail if you do not set a password.

