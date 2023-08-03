Enjoy Wine From Around the World at Affordable Prices Right Here in The KC Metro Area

Local couple, Nate and Emily, opened Marco Wine Selection to share the subtle and more laid-back approach to enjoying wine. Nate joins Jillian in studio to share about the wine from across different regions of the world that can be found here in the metro at Marco Wine Selections. You can taste different wines while in the wine shop and learn about the different options that are popular during different times of the year.

