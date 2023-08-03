Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Dad drowns after saving his 3 kids from canal

Divers searched the water, but efforts to rescue the 42-year-old victim were unsuccessful. His...
Divers searched the water, but efforts to rescue the 42-year-old victim were unsuccessful. His body was later recovered by the divers.(Source: WABC via CNN)
By WABC Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 4:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, N.J. (WABC) - The search for a New Jersey father who disappeared after saving his children from drowning ended in tragedy when divers found his body.

Franklin Township Police received a 911 call Wednesday reporting a man in the water at the Delaware and Raritan Canal, with three children on the shore.

Witnesses told police the children – ages 8, 11 and 13 – went into the water and quickly became distressed. That’s when their 42-year-old father went into the water to help. He pulled his children to shallow water but struggled to maintain his balance.

Responding officers found the children out of the water but could not locate their father.

Divers searched the water, but efforts to rescue the victim were unsuccessful. His body was recovered by the divers around 5:30 p.m.

The children were treated at the scene and released without further medical attention.

Copyright 2023 WABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chiefs fans have a blast at training camp despite high temperatures.
Kansas City Chiefs fans unhappy with NFL Sideline Hats for 2nd year
Police believe a green Dodge Dakota is connected with three shootings, including one homicide,...
Suspect in Grandview homicide was involved in 3 shootings Wednesday, police say
Forecast Track
FORECAST: Weather Alert Wednesday looking at extreme heat, storms developing
Bonnie Gooch, 78, was identified as the woman whose body was found in her home by police while...
Police ID body found at home of accused bank robber as Bonnie Gooch
43-year-old Christopher Mejia was found guilty by a Platte County jury on Wednesday, March 29,...
Five-time felon sentenced; prosecutor worried he’ll be paroled early

Latest News

FILE - Cleanup of portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that derailed Friday night in...
Six months after East Palestine derailment, Congress deadlocked on new rules for train safety
Police are searching for answers in two deadly shootings at opposite ends of the metro
Two dead in Kansas City, Independence in overnight shootings
FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., holds a news conference as the House...
Republicans no longer criticize Trump over Jan. 6
FILE - Tennessee Reps. Justin Pearson, D-Memphis, left, and Justin Jones, D-Nashville, speak to...
2 members of expelled ‘Tennessee Three’ vie to win back their legislative seats
FILE - Republican presidential candidate, former President Donald Trump speaks during a...
Trump to face judge in DC over charges that he tried to overturn 2020 presidential election