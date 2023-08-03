Aging & Style
Crash closes part of EB I-670 in Downtown Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City police work a crash involving a tractor trailer on I-670 downtown on August 3, 2023.(KC Scout)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City police work a crash involving a tractor trailer on I-670 downtown on August 3, 2023.(KC Scout)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A crash involving one tractor trailer closed one eastbound lane of Interstate 670 around 11 a.m.

Emergency crews responded to the crash just before Bartle Hall. Traffic is backed up for several miles.

There are no injuries reported at this time.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated with additional information as it becomes available.

