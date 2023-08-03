Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Community Blood Center teams up with breweries to boost donations

Generic image.
Generic image.(MGN)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Cheers to saving lives!

The Community Blood Center is teaming up with local breweries to boost blood donations.

For the next six weeks, all donors will get a coupon for a free or discounted drink.

A total of 25 breweries are participating, including Boulevard, Crane, Cinder Block, Double Shift, KC Bier Co., and Torn Label.

They’re all offering free pints to donors.

To schedule a time to donate, click here.

Also read:

‘Another Round’: How to find Boulevard’s latest beer celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patient in bed
Report: More than 3 dozen Missouri, Kansas hospitals at risk of closing
Chiefs fans have a blast at training camp despite high temperatures.
Kansas City Chiefs fans unhappy with NFL Sideline Hats for 2nd year
Shots fired outside kill man inside home on Indiana St.
Police identify man killed by gunfire from outside residence
Police believe a green Dodge Dakota is connected with three shootings, including one homicide,...
Suspect in Grandview homicide was involved in 3 shootings Wednesday, police say
A semi truck was hit by a train in Cass County on Tuesday. Six people were injured and two had...
Injuries reported after train hits semi truck in Cass County

Latest News

The KC Streetcar extension to UMKC that broke ground last year is now more than halfway done,...
Streetcar construction halfway done, but businesses still struggling
The KC Streetcar extension to UMKC that broke ground last year is now more than halfway done,...
Aiming for streetcar business rebound
Photo by KCTV5 Viewer Tamara Edwards
KCTV5 Viewer-Submitted Weather Photos
Generic.
RESOURCE: Find a cooling center in your area