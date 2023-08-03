Community Blood Center teams up with breweries to boost donations

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Cheers to saving lives!

The Community Blood Center is teaming up with local breweries to boost blood donations.

For the next six weeks, all donors will get a coupon for a free or discounted drink.

A total of 25 breweries are participating, including Boulevard, Crane, Cinder Block, Double Shift, KC Bier Co., and Torn Label.

They’re all offering free pints to donors.

