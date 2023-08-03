Community Blood Center teams up with breweries to boost donations
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Cheers to saving lives!
The Community Blood Center is teaming up with local breweries to boost blood donations.
For the next six weeks, all donors will get a coupon for a free or discounted drink.
A total of 25 breweries are participating, including Boulevard, Crane, Cinder Block, Double Shift, KC Bier Co., and Torn Label.
They’re all offering free pints to donors.
To schedule a time to donate, click here.
