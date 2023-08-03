Changes possible at Missouri train crossings following another crash

CASS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Changes could be coming to train crossings across Missouri after another crash on the tracks.

“The minute I heard the impact, I was like, ‘Oh, here we go,’” says Karen Templeton, who witnessed Tuesday’s accident.

Templeton is no stranger to what she witnessed that evening, as a train collided into a semi truck that was stuck on the train tracks next to her house in Cass County. Three people were injured.

“I don’t know whether I’m just getting immune to it, because there’s been so much going on out here all the time, but I knew it was getting ready to happen,” said Templeton.

Templeton even showed KCTV5′s Greg Payne photos of another accident involving a semi stuck on the tracks back in 2021.

“I don’t know whether they would have to totally rebuild the road and the track system in this area, to kind of flatten it out a little bit so it’s not quite so steep, but I don’t know what else they can do to make it safer,” said Templeton.

Currently, there is a warning sign in place on both sides of the track. However, Lewie Pugh said those types of signs are often misleading. He’s the executive vice president OOIDA, which represents professional truckers across the country.

“When they do mark, you don’t know if it excludes your truck or just the low truck,” Pugh explained. “The sign shows a lowboy truck; doesn’t even show that type of truck.”

We reached out to Cass County officials to see if they plan to make any changes to the railroad crossing, but we have yet to hear back.

On Wednesday, the National Transportation Safety Board stated the angle of the intersection combined with a steep road were the cause of the deadly crash involving the Amtrak train and the dump truck in Mendon, Missouri, last June. It hurt more than 150 people.

Pugh said accidents involving trains and trucks are more common than people think. He believes more steps need to be taken to make railroad crossings safer.

“As somebody like myself that drives a truck, usually you are 500 to 1,000 miles from home,” he said. “So, you are not in your familiar territory. So, better markings. If no truck can get across that thing, then they need signs that say, ‘Trucks prohibited.’”

Missouri Governor Mike Parson is hoping some of these issues can be addressed in the near future,

On Thursday, he plans to sign House Bill 4. It includes $50 million in state funding to improve over 45 passive railroad crossings in the state.

