BXKC: Boosting Community Outreach & Education

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
August is National Black Business Month and specifically the first week of August is Black Entrepreneurship week. This morning, Jillian chatted with Rico and Suzanne from Hale Robinson and Robinson and Bill heard from Cedric and Kira Cobb about the ways their groups are celebrating these important weeks. Both groups are sharing ways they community is getting involved and sharing a space to address issues and concerns with the goal of bringing awareness to black entrepreneurs in the region and nation.

