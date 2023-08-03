Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

2 US Navy sailors arrested on charges tied to national security and China

A 22-year-old sailor assigned to a ship in San Diego was arrested Wednesday. Another sailor was...
A 22-year-old sailor assigned to a ship in San Diego was arrested Wednesday. Another sailor was arrested at Naval Base Ventura County north of Los Angeles.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press and JULIE WATSON and LOLITA C. BALDOR
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Two U.S. Navy sailors have been arrested on charges related to national security and tied to China, U.S. officials said Thursday.

A 22-year-old sailor assigned to a ship in San Diego was arrested Wednesday on a charge related to espionage involving conspiracy to send national defense information to Chinese officials, according to the U.S. officials, who were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Another sailor was arrested at Naval Base Ventura County north of Los Angeles and charged with conspiracy and receipt of a bribe from a Chinese official, the U.S. officials said. It was unclear if the two cases were related.

The U.S. Justice Department declined to comment when contacted by The Associated Press. Federal officials were expected to release more details at a press conference scheduled in San Diego later Thursday.

____

Baldor reported from Washington.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chiefs fans have a blast at training camp despite high temperatures.
Kansas City Chiefs fans unhappy with NFL Sideline Hats for 2nd year
Police believe a green Dodge Dakota is connected with three shootings, including one homicide,...
Suspect in Grandview homicide was involved in 3 shootings Wednesday, police say
Forecast Track
FORECAST: Weather Alert Wednesday looking at extreme heat, storms developing
Bonnie Gooch, 78, was identified as the woman whose body was found in her home by police while...
Police ID body found at home of accused bank robber as Bonnie Gooch
43-year-old Christopher Mejia was found guilty by a Platte County jury on Wednesday, March 29,...
Five-time felon sentenced; prosecutor worried he’ll be paroled early

Latest News

Guardsmen patrol as workers continue to deploy large buoys to be used as a border barrier along...
Mexico recovers 2 bodies from the Rio Grande, one found near a floating barrier that Texas installed
FILE - United States' Simone Biles performs on the balance beam during the artistic gymnastics...
Two years after Tokyo, Simone Biles is coming back from ‘the twisties.’ Not every gymnast does
Former President Donald Trump boards his plane at Newark Liberty International Airport in...
Trump is en route to Washington to face charges he tried to overturn the 2020 presidential election
Officer Matthew Hare, 22, was struck and killed by a train while responding to a call.
Police officer struck, killed by train while responding to call, officials say
Andrew Matthews, 37, left a recording device in "staff only" restrooms at Ochsner Medical...
Man accused of hiding camera inside restroom to record hospital staff, sheriff says