Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Witt’s superb July leads to Royals Player of the Month honors

Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. (7) runs home to score on a single by MJ Melendez during the...
Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. (7) runs home to score on a single by MJ Melendez during the tenth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A superb July from Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. led the 23-year-old to Royals Player of the Month honors, the club announced Wednesday.

Witt Jr. batted .327 in 24 games, marking the highest batting average for a Royal in the month of July since Alex Gordon accomplished the same feat in July 2019. His average ranked 8th-best in the American League for the month, and his .633 slugging percentage ranked 6th-best in MLB.

His 15 extra-base hits matched Kyle Tucker, Nolan Arenado, Freddie Freeman and Christian Yelich for the Major League lead in the month. Witt Jr. recorded multiple hits in 10 of the Royals’ 24 games in the month.

READ MORE: Why Bobby Witt Jr.’s walk-off grand slam was historic

On Friday night, Witt Jr. went 4-for-5 with 6 RBI, including a game-winning, walk-off grand slam, to help Kansas City defeat the Minnesota Twins, 8-5.

Witt Jr. took home the Player of the Month honors for the Royals for the second consecutive month, and the third time of his career. He’s the first Royals position player to win at least three awards within his first two seasons to begin his career since Gordon did so three times from 2007-08.

The club announced that left-handed pitcher Ryan Yarbrough was named Pitcher of the Month for July, after tallying a 2.19 earned run average. It was the first time he’d earned a monthly honor in his Royals career, and Yarbrough was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers at Tuesday’s trade deadline in exchange for infielder Devin Mann and outfielder Derlin Figueroa.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patient in bed
Report: More than 3 dozen Missouri, Kansas hospitals at risk of closing
Chiefs fans have a blast at training camp despite high temperatures.
Kansas City Chiefs fans unhappy with NFL Sideline Hats for 2nd year
Shots fired outside kill man inside home on Indiana St.
Police identify man killed by gunfire from outside residence
A semi truck was hit by a train in Cass County on Tuesday. Six people were injured and two had...
Injuries reported after train hits semi truck in Cass County
Courtesy: MSHP Troop F
California man charged with several counts of BWI after crashing boat into a house at Lake of the Ozarks

Latest News

Kansas State quarterback Will Howard (18) passes against West Virginia during the first half of...
K-State quarterback Will Howard raising money for mom battling cancer
Kansas City Royals' MJ Melendez (1) runs home to score the winning run after New York Mets...
BALK OFF: Royals win 4th straight thanks to extra-inning blunder by Mets
Kansas State quarterback Will Howard (18) celebrates with the crowd as he is carried off the...
Local collegiate stars tabbed for award watchlists
Iowa State Quarterback Hunter Dekkers has been charged with tampering with records relating to...
Iowa, Iowa State athletes charged criminally with illegal sports betting