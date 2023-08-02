Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Unofficial election results from the Aug. 1 primaries in Kansas

Generic image that says "election results."
Generic image that says "election results."(AP/Graphics)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS (KCTV) - Johnson and Wyandotte counties were among those that held primaries on Tuesday, Aug. 1.

Unofficial election results for both counties have been posted online.

You can access the results for Johnson County by clicking here and then “CP2023 Unofficial Final Results 2.”

“This primary election is an important milestone for the 14 candidates that will be moving on to the November general election contest,” Johnson County’s Election Commissioner Fred Sherman said.

For Wyandotte County, click here and then “Final Report 08/01/23.”

We are also embedding the documents below for your convenience.

For election results out of Miami County, click here.

For results out of Douglas County, click here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Haslett has been charged with rape, kidnapping and second-degree assault.
Potential witness found dead in case of Timothy Haslett, man charged with rape and kidnapping
Lifelong Chiefs fan, Jessica Tangen (far left in the gray top), Riverside Missouri, passed away...
Riverside Mo woman dies while attending the Chiefs training camp
Steeple blown off KCK church in strong winds
Church steeple topples as strong wind, storms blow through KC metro
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor and creator Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70
Police stated a dump truck plowed into nine cars stopped at a red light going southbound on...
Police: ‘Could take weeks’ until charge is issued in crash that killed SMNW student

Latest News

At least three people were injured when a semi truck was hit by a freight train in Cass County...
Injuries reported after train hits semi truck in Cass County
If you are appealing your Jackson County property assessment, you have a lot of company.
Jackson County property appeals top 51k and keep growing, tensions mount against Frank White
“We know that gun laws alone cannot stop this epidemic,” the mayor said.
Mayor Lucas announces gun violence prevention measures as community calls for change
Six years ago, Aimee and Dustin Dody became foster parents. That led to them wanting to adopt....
FosterAdopt Connect seeks to strengthen families by supporting youth in adoptive care