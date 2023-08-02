Unofficial election results from the Aug. 1 primaries in Kansas

KANSAS (KCTV) - Johnson and Wyandotte counties were among those that held primaries on Tuesday, Aug. 1.

Unofficial election results for both counties have been posted online.

You can access the results for Johnson County by clicking here and then “CP2023 Unofficial Final Results 2.”

“This primary election is an important milestone for the 14 candidates that will be moving on to the November general election contest,” Johnson County’s Election Commissioner Fred Sherman said.

For Wyandotte County, click here and then “Final Report 08/01/23.”

We are also embedding the documents below for your convenience.

For election results out of Miami County, click here.

For results out of Douglas County, click here.

