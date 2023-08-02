Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Supreme Court approval ratings at record lows, poll says

FILE - A new poll shows that approval of the Supreme Court is at historic lows.
FILE - A new poll shows that approval of the Supreme Court is at historic lows.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 6:08 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Approval of the Supreme Court is still at record lows, according to a recent poll from Gallup.

The poll found approval of the high court stands at 40%. It was conducted in July, just after the justices made decisions on affirmative action, student loan forgiveness and voting rights.

The court’s approval rating has remained steady since late 2021 when it allowed a restrictive Texas abortion law to stand.

As for Justice Clarence Thomas and his ethics disputes, Americans appear to be divided. According to the poll, 39% view him positively with 42% viewing him negatively.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patient in bed
Report: More than 3 dozen Missouri, Kansas hospitals at risk of closing
A semi truck was hit by a train in Cass County on Tuesday. Six people were injured and two had...
Injuries reported after train hits semi truck in Cass County
Shots fired outside kill man inside home on Indiana St.
Police identify man killed by gunfire from outside residence
Chiefs fans have a blast at training camp despite high temperatures.
Kansas City Chiefs fans unhappy with NFL Sideline Hats for 2nd year
Courtesy: MSHP Troop F
California man charged with several counts of BWI after crashing boat into a house at Lake of the Ozarks

Latest News

Tattoo parlor fire on W. 39th Street
Firefighter spots tattoo parlor fire late Tuesday, calls in crews
Firefighter spots tattoo parlor fire late Tuesday, calls in crews
Firefighter spots tattoo parlor fire late Tuesday, calls in crews
More than 35,000 people rode the streetcar during the Big 12 Tournaments downtown.
City officials working towards transit-exclusive lanes for streetcar
City officials working towards transit-exclusive lanes for streetcar
City officials working towards transit-exclusive lanes for streetcar
Burned landscape from the York Fire in the Mojave National Preserve on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023,...
Progress made against massive California-Nevada wildfire, but flames may burn iconic Joshua trees