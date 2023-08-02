Aging & Style
Student devastated after mom killed, found tied up with zip tie

A student at Central Florida is mourning the death of his mother, who was found dead inside her home. (Source: WESH, Steven Rivera Cartagena)
By Gail Paschall-Brown, WESH
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SANFORD, Fla. (WESH) – A student at Central Florida is mourning the death of his mother, who was found dead inside her home.

“Like if my body was a piece of glass, it was just cracked, shambled, and shattered in every single way,” Steven Rivera Cartagena said of how he felt after getting the news about his mom on July 17.

Police say 49-year-old Joysee Cartagena Clemente was found in her home with a large zip tie around her neck.

Sanford Police confirmed Tuesday that her death was the result of a homicide. Authorities believe it was an isolated incident.

Rivera Cartagena said his mom was a sweet woman and wasn’t the type of person to have enemies.

He said she was always helping others when she worked at Seminole County public schools and Jet Blue.

Her job called 911 when they could not reach her after she apparently had not signed on to her computer from home.

“My mother is my only immediate family that’s here in Florida, so hearing the news that she passed away, I felt like an orphan,” Rivera Cartagena said.

Rivera Cartagena urges whoever did this to turn himself in.

“She was my world. I mean, that’s all I knew,” he said.

Rivera Cartagena graduates in December and will continue his dream of becoming a doctor in memory of his mother.

Copyright 2023 WESH via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

