Significant fire damage displaces Olathe family

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Firefighters in Olathe responded to a house fire near Ocheltree Street and Glendale Street Wednesday morning.

The house was significantly damaged, and the Olathe Fire Department said a call came in about the fire around 9:15 a.m.

#Firefighters made quick work of a #fire near Ocheltree St and Glendale St in #Olathe (4405 S Ocheltree). The call came in around 9:15 am. No injuries. Investigators are working to determine the fire’s cause. Damage is significant. The #RedCross is helping the displaced family. pic.twitter.com/CEJcYGYhQG — Olathe Fire Dept. (@OlatheFire) August 2, 2023

No injuries were reported, but OFD said the Red Cross is helping the displaced family.

Olathe Fire said investigators are working to determine the fire’s cause.

