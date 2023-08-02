Significant fire damage displaces Olathe family
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Firefighters in Olathe responded to a house fire near Ocheltree Street and Glendale Street Wednesday morning.
The house was significantly damaged, and the Olathe Fire Department said a call came in about the fire around 9:15 a.m.
No injuries were reported, but OFD said the Red Cross is helping the displaced family.
Olathe Fire said investigators are working to determine the fire’s cause.
