Significant fire damage displaces Olathe family

The Olathe Fire Department responded to a house fire near Ocheltree Street and Glendale Street...
The Olathe Fire Department responded to a house fire near Ocheltree Street and Glendale Street on Wednesday, July 2, 2023.(Olathe Fire Department)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 11:06 AM CDT
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Firefighters in Olathe responded to a house fire near Ocheltree Street and Glendale Street Wednesday morning.

The house was significantly damaged, and the Olathe Fire Department said a call came in about the fire around 9:15 a.m.

No injuries were reported, but OFD said the Red Cross is helping the displaced family.

Olathe Fire said investigators are working to determine the fire’s cause.

