Report: Crossing design contributed to deadly Amtrak collision in Mendon, MO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The design of a rural train crossing contributed to the deadly Amtrak crash in Mendon, Missouri, last year.

The National Transportation Safety Board released its final report into the crash Wednesday. It determined the angle of the intersection combined with the steep road contributed to the collision between a dump truck and the Amtrak train on June 27, 2022.

The NTSB also said the steepness of the road grade in this instance was 13-times the maximum slope recommended by the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials. The grade made it difficult for a truck to accelerate through the crossing if it came to a complete stop as required by Missouri law, according to the report. In addition, the angle of the intersection was 30 degrees sharper than the lower limit of the range recommended.

NTSB investigators said that the train’s horn was compliant with federal regulations and sounded at the regulation-specified distance from the crossing. The investigation found the driver was not using a cell phone; toxicological testing did not indicate that the driver was impaired; the train was traveling at an authorized speed; and there were no weather-related risk factors for reduced visibility or audibility.

The crossing in Mendon where the crash happened has been closed since the crash last year.

The crash killed three train passengers and the driver of the truck. Another 146 passengers and crew members were injured.

The NTSB said the City of Chillicothe is working with the Missouri Department of Transportation and Chariton County to develop a plan to close several other similar crossings. The plan is to redesign local roads to direct traffic through active crossings. The Missouri Department of Transportation dedicated a portion of its budget to address passive grade crossings.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson is scheduled to sign a bill Thursday that includes $50 million in state funding to improve more than 45 passive railroad crossings across the state.

