Raytown man sentenced to 24 years in prison for sexually assaulting child

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Raytown man has been sentenced to 24 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of sexually assaulting a child.

According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, 36-year-old Jeremy S. Callihan was sentenced to 20 years in prison for a first-degree statutory sodomy conviction. He was also sentenced to four years in prison after being convicted of sexual misconduct with a child under 15.

The judge set the sentences to run consecutively, which led to a total of 24 years in prison.

A jury found Callihan guilty of the crimes in March following a trial. Jurors had recommended a sentence of 24 years.

According to court records, Raytown police were told in October of 2019 that Callihan was having sexual contact with a child in a Raytown residence.

Detectives investigated, and a forensic interview with the survivor took place at the Child Protection Center.

