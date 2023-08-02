‘Rally Runner’ indicted in connection with riot at US Capitol on January 6

Aging & Style
By KMOV Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 2:42 PM CDT
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KMOV) -- A Cardinals fan known as “Rally Runner” because he runs around Busch Stadium with his face painted red during Cardinals games, is facing federal charges in connection with the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Daniel Donnelly Jr. was indicted on federal charges including intent to disrupt the orderly conduct of government business or official functions and to obstruct, or impede passage through or within, the grounds of the Capitol Building.

Donnelly was spotted by law enforcement and others at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. He was wearing red face paint, sunglasses and a red “Keep America Great” hat, a red jacket, red pants or red shorts and red high socks. Federal authorities say he was captured on camera making his way to the front of the crowd near a tunnel where members of Congress enter the Capitol. He was also recorded helping the crowd pass a ladder and obtain a riot shield as rioters made their way to the entrance. Capitol police tried to push the rioters back to secure the tunnel; prosecutors say police yelled at rioters to move back but several of the rioters surged forward to attack officers. While this was going on, authorities allege that Donnelly held the line as rioters sprayed chemicals on Capitol police.

Federal authorities say other rioters used Donnelly as a shield as they pushed forward, with Donnelly pushing officers back.

Donnelly later admitted to being at the Capitol that day in a Facebook video posted later on January 6. Days later, he admitted the same thing to an FBI agent when he was interviewed at his St. Louis home.

He is one of several people from the St. Louis area charged in connection with the riot that occurred on January 6.

