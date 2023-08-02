Police ID body found at home of accused bank robber as Bonnie Gooch

Aging & Style
Bonnie Gooch, 78, was identified as the woman whose body was found in her home by police while they were serving an arrest warrant.(Source: Pleasant Hill Missouri Police Department via Facebook)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - On Wednesday, police served an arrest warrant at the house of a woman accused of robbing banks multiple times.

When they arrived, they found the body of a woman in a bedroom.

The Pleasant Hill Police Department identified the body as 78-year-old Bonnie Gooch. No foul play was suspected in her death.

She had failed to appear in court on July 24, resulting in an arrest warrant being filed.

A release stated that on Wednesday afternoon, they knocked at the door of the residence in the 1500 block of Eagle Drive, and the door partially opened. After entering the house, they found a body.

Gooch, 78, has had two previous robbery convictions and faces new charges after authorities allege she handed a teller a note that said “I didn’t mean to scare you” during a recent Missouri heist.

Bonnie Gooch was jailed on a $25,000 bond after she was charged with one count of stealing or attempting to steal from a financial institution.

Gooch also was convicted of robbing a California bank in 1977 and one in the Kansas City suburb of Lee’s Summit in 2020. Her probation in the second heist ended in November 2021.

Court documents filed in Cass County in the latest case said the robbery note demanded “13,000 small bills,” adding “thank you sorry I didn’t mean to scare you.” Surveillance video also captured her banging on the counter, asking the teller to hurry, Cass County prosecutors said.

She smelled strongly of alcohol when officers stopped her less than two miles away, with cash scattered on the car’s floorboard, prosecutors added.

To get the latest news sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 News app here.

