One injured after Tuesday evening stabbing in Lawrence

FILE — A release indicated a fight started between two men, and one pulled a knife and stabbed the other.(Lawrence Police Department)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One man was taken to the hospital Tuesday evening after suffering a stabbing injury.

The Lawrence Police Department stated that just after 8:30 p.m., officers were notified of a stabbing in the 900 block of Massachusetts Street.

Law enforcement stated that they took the people involved in the incident into custody and that they were known to each other.

A release indicated a fight started between two men, and one pulled a knife and stabbed the other.

The police department stated the man who was stabbed did not cooperate with first responders initially.

