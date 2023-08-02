One injured after Tuesday evening stabbing in Lawrence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One man was taken to the hospital Tuesday evening after suffering a stabbing injury.

The Lawrence Police Department stated that just after 8:30 p.m., officers were notified of a stabbing in the 900 block of Massachusetts Street.

Law enforcement stated that they took the people involved in the incident into custody and that they were known to each other.

A release indicated a fight started between two men, and one pulled a knife and stabbed the other.

The police department stated the man who was stabbed did not cooperate with first responders initially.

ALSO READ: Jayhawks lineman suspended following threats made at Anderson complex

To get the latest news sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 News app here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.