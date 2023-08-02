Northland drivers face months of overnight road work

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Road work could impact Northland drivers who use Missouri Route 210 for months.

Crews with the Missouri Department of Transportation are scheduled to begin working on pavement repairs on Monday, August 7. Work is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. and is expected to be complete by 6 a.m. each morning.

Crews will close one lane of westbound MO Route 210 from MO Route 291 to Interstate 435. One lane of westbound MO Route 210 from I-435 to Ozark Street will also be closed during the project.

The work is expected to be done overnight, but MoDOT warns delays are possible while work is underway.

The pavement repairs are expected to be complete in November, but all work is weather dependent.

