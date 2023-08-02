Missouri goes high tech to help farmers find hay during drought

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Missouri farmers have a new way to find help during the state’s dangerous drought.

The Missouri Department of Agriculture launched a new hay directory. It lets livestock producers search for hay that is available for sale across the state and in other areas.

The MDA directory can be filtered by county or state and is regularly updated. The List Your Hay section can also be filtered by hay type, bale type, bale weight, and unit. Producers are able to review a lab analysis if the seller provided one.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced changes last month to help smaller farms obtain emergency hay and water supplies.

Farmers are allowed to take water from dozens of state parks and MDC boat launches during normal operational hours. Farmers do not need to contact the department of conservation for approval. The water is available for livestock needs only and not for resale. Farmers will need to provide their own pumping and hauling equipment.

Producers needing hay from these locations can contact the park superintendent to view designated area. The first person who views the area and wants the hay will be issued a license to cut the hay at no cost. Guidelines and boundaries for cutting the hay on state park property will be provided at that time. Signing a license is required before haying can begin. Missouri State Parks will allow haying on or after June 25, and hay must be removed before Sept. 25.

More information on the programs can be found on the Missouri Governor’s website.

