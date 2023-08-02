Missouri Court of Appeals upholds Kylr Yust’s convictions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, has upheld Kylr Yust’s convictions for voluntary manslaughter and second-degree murder in the deaths of Kara Kopetsky and Jessica Runions.

Essentially, the court said they had found no error with the lower court’s ruling and affirmed the verdict.

Previous coverage: Oral arguments presented during Kylr Yust’s appeal of his conviction for deaths of 2 young women

“In 2017, a mushroom hunter found Runions’ remains and Kara Kopetsky’s remains in the same wooded area,” KCTV5 previously wrote.

“In 2021, a jury found Yust guilty of second-degree murder for killing Runions in 2016,” our coverage continued. “The jury convicted Yust of voluntary manslaughter for killing Kopetsky in 2007.”

“A judge sentenced Yust in June of 2021, to life in prison for Runions’ death and 15 years for Kopetsky’s death,” it continued.

Yust subsequently appealed his convictions.

In court, Yust brought six points on appeal: 1) The trial court erred in excluding the testimony of two witnesses, 2 & 3) The trial court erred in excluding a surveillance video and testimony related to it, 4 & 6) the trial court erred in admitted evidence of prior bad acts, and 5) the state failed to present sufficient evidence to find him guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

On Aug. 1, the Missouri Court of Appeals filed its opinion and said: “The trial court’s judgement is affirmed.”

The decision was written by Presiding Judge W. Douglas Thomson with “all concur” underneath, meaning Judge Cynthia L. Martin and Judge Thomas N. Chapman agreed with the decision.

The full opinion is publicly available online if you would like to learn more.

