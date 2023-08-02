Mayor Lucas announces gun violence prevention measures as community calls for change

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The next group of city leaders in Kansas City were officially sworn into office Tuesday morning, which includes a familiar face: Mayor Quinton Lucas.

Lucas spent part of his inauguration speech addressing gun violence. As of Tuesday afternoon, there have been 117 homicides throughout Kansas City.

“We know that gun laws alone cannot stop this epidemic,” Lucas said.

However, during his speech, Lucas announced new gun violence prevention measures. Those include: Prohibiting minors from purchasing firearm ammunition without a parent’s consent and banning switches that are used to modify guns to make them fire rounds quicker.

“We hope that we have more of these conversations,” Lucas said. “We hope that this is how Kansas City starts to change the realities on our streets right now.”

Rosilyn Temple, the founder of KC Mothers in Charge, attended a roundtable meeting before the ceremony, talking about how the community needs to come together in order to see change.

“When you live in it, it’s a different ballgame,” Temple said. “I live in it. I breathe it. I lost my son and, losing a son, you never get over that.”

Temple has spent the last 10 years dedicating her life to fighting for change and supporting those facing the same devastating reality.

“I’m there for families, to pick the mothers off the ground and say, ‘I understand the pain,’” Temple said.

Every shooting, Temple is there. Most recently, waking up at 4 a.m. Tuesday after a man was shot in a home on Indiana Street.

“Seeing this, it’s a lot,” Temple said. “We need answers. We need help. It’s a community problem.”

Temple encourages people to stand up against gun violence and show up for the community.

“I’m telling you, if the tables were turned and you were sitting in my seat, you won’t want that,” Temple said. “You can’t bring your child back. So, let’s help the children and get them off the street.”

Other community members are also hoping for a change within the streets. One man, who asked to remain anonymous, lives near Bales Avenue and 39th Street. A man was shot in that area on Monday morning and later died in the hospital.

“They’re shooting all around here,” he said. “Another one gone. That’s all you can say: ‘Another one gone.’”

He said the area has become increasingly more dangerous and it is hard to feel safe.

“It’s crazy. You aren’t even safe at home,” he said. “Everybody’s carrying guns. Guns are all over. They are everywhere.”

He, too, hopes the community will come together and not act out on violence.

