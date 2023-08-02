Local nonprofit helping Independence students get back to school
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Community Service League, an organization which helps people meet basic needs, wants to make the back-to-school process easier for Independence students.
Families on average spend $100 per child for school supplies not including clothing or shoes, which can be a burden on struggling families. That’s why the organization is giving away 3,000 backpacks full of school supplies, a pair of new tennis shoes, new socks and a new book.
The organization is currently matching donations dollar for dollar for the first $10,000 in donations received to assist families and students in preparing for year.
The donations are divided $2,000 supports two classrooms of students
- $1,000 helps every child in a classroom with school supplies and tennis shoes
- $500 provides assistance for 10 children
- $150 alleviates the burden of a single mom with three children in school
- $50 provides school supplies and a pair of new tennis shoes for one child
- $35 fills one backpack with school supplies
In addition, they are hosing a number of back-to-school fairs for families who had pre-registered.
Saturday, August 6 – Independence, MO 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Community of Christ Auditorium parking lot (south facing the Truman train depot)
1111 West Pacific Avenue
Independence, MO 64050
Approximately 1,800+ children are registered.
Thursday, August 10 – Blue Springs, MO 9:00a.m. – 3:30p.m.
First United Methodist Church
301 SW Woods Chapel Road
Blue Springs, MO 64015
Approximately 750+ children are registered.
Monday, August 14 – Independence, MO 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Maywood Baptist Church
10505 E. Winner Road
Independence, MO 64052
Spanish language speakers on-site
Approximately 200+ children are registered.
Wednesday, August 16 – Oak Grove 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Grace United Methodist Church
1501 S Harding Street
Oak Grove, MO 64075
Approximately 250+ children are registered.
Families who were unable to pre-register should visit their school liaison or call United Way at 211.
