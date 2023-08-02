Local nonprofit helping Independence students get back to school

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Community Service League, an organization which helps people meet basic needs, wants to make the back-to-school process easier for Independence students.

Families on average spend $100 per child for school supplies not including clothing or shoes, which can be a burden on struggling families. That’s why the organization is giving away 3,000 backpacks full of school supplies, a pair of new tennis shoes, new socks and a new book.

The organization is currently matching donations dollar for dollar for the first $10,000 in donations received to assist families and students in preparing for year.

The donations are divided $2,000 supports two classrooms of students

$1,000 helps every child in a classroom with school supplies and tennis shoes

$500 provides assistance for 10 children

$150 alleviates the burden of a single mom with three children in school

$50 provides school supplies and a pair of new tennis shoes for one child

$35 fills one backpack with school supplies into $35 - $2,000 increments targeting different areas of need:

In addition, they are hosing a number of back-to-school fairs for families who had pre-registered.

Saturday, August 6 – Independence, MO 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Community of Christ Auditorium parking lot (south facing the Truman train depot)

1111 West Pacific Avenue

Independence, MO 64050

Approximately 1,800+ children are registered.

Thursday, August 10 – Blue Springs, MO 9:00a.m. – 3:30p.m.

First United Methodist Church

301 SW Woods Chapel Road

Blue Springs, MO 64015

Approximately 750+ children are registered.

Monday, August 14 – Independence, MO 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Maywood Baptist Church

10505 E. Winner Road

Independence, MO 64052

Spanish language speakers on-site

Approximately 200+ children are registered.

Wednesday, August 16 – Oak Grove 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Grace United Methodist Church

1501 S Harding Street

Oak Grove, MO 64075

Approximately 250+ children are registered.

Families who were unable to pre-register should visit their school liaison or call United Way at 211.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.