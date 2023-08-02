Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Local nonprofit helping Independence students get back to school

Families on average spend $100 per child for school supplies not including clothing or shoes,...
Families on average spend $100 per child for school supplies not including clothing or shoes, which can be a burden on struggling families.(WSAZ)
By Jenna Barackman
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Community Service League, an organization which helps people meet basic needs, wants to make the back-to-school process easier for Independence students.

Families on average spend $100 per child for school supplies not including clothing or shoes, which can be a burden on struggling families. That’s why the organization is giving away 3,000 backpacks full of school supplies, a pair of new tennis shoes, new socks and a new book.

The organization is currently matching donations dollar for dollar for the first $10,000 in donations received to assist families and students in preparing for year.

The donations are divided $2,000 supports two classrooms of students

  • $1,000 helps every child in a classroom with school supplies and tennis shoes
  • $500 provides assistance for 10 children
  • $150 alleviates the burden of a single mom with three children in school
  • $50 provides school supplies and a pair of new tennis shoes for one child
  • $35 fills one backpack with school supplies into $35 - $2,000 increments targeting different areas of need:

In addition, they are hosing a number of back-to-school fairs for families who had pre-registered.

Saturday, August 6 – Independence, MO 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Community of Christ Auditorium parking lot (south facing the Truman train depot)

1111 West Pacific Avenue

Independence, MO 64050

Approximately 1,800+ children are registered.

Thursday, August 10 – Blue Springs, MO 9:00a.m. – 3:30p.m.

First United Methodist Church

301 SW Woods Chapel Road

Blue Springs, MO 64015

Approximately 750+ children are registered.

Monday, August 14 – Independence, MO 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Maywood Baptist Church

10505 E. Winner Road

Independence, MO 64052

Spanish language speakers on-site

Approximately 200+ children are registered.

Wednesday, August 16 – Oak Grove 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Grace United Methodist Church

1501 S Harding Street

Oak Grove, MO 64075

Approximately 250+ children are registered.

Families who were unable to pre-register should visit their school liaison or call United Way at 211.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patient in bed
Report: More than 3 dozen Missouri, Kansas hospitals at risk of closing
Chiefs fans have a blast at training camp despite high temperatures.
Kansas City Chiefs fans unhappy with NFL Sideline Hats for 2nd year
Shots fired outside kill man inside home on Indiana St.
Police identify man killed by gunfire from outside residence
A semi truck was hit by a train in Cass County on Tuesday. Six people were injured and two had...
Injuries reported after train hits semi truck in Cass County
Courtesy: MSHP Troop F
California man charged with several counts of BWI after crashing boat into a house at Lake of the Ozarks

Latest News

Boulevard Brewing announced it will release a new beer following the latest Chiefs Super Bowl...
‘Another Round’: How to find Boulevard’s latest beer celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs
The Olathe Fire Department responded to a house fire near Ocheltree Street and Glendale Street...
Significant fire damage displaces Olathe family
Police believe a green Dodge Dakota is connected with three shootings, including one homicide,...
KCPD searching for suspect, vehicle associated with three shootings
University of Missouri Extensions warns farmers about fire ants in imported hay.
Missouri goes high tech to help farmers find hay during drought