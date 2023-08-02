Aging & Style
KDHE announces recipients of solid waste reduction grants

(Alfred Twu / CC0 1.0)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment announced that more than $330,000 in grants were awarded 14 different cities, counties and organizations.

The solid waste tire reduction grant is used to support projects in the area of development and operation of recycling, source reduction, waste minimization and solid waste management public education programs.

According to the KDHE, the grants are funded by revenue collected through the solid waste tonnage fee.

The Solid Waste Reduction Grants impact each community as follows:

  • City of Abilene, Dickinson - $46,516.00
  • City of Leavenworth, Leavenworth - $7,500.00
  • City of Lyndon, Osage - $32,174.21
  • Gove County Landfill, Gove - $14,031.00
  • Kansas Trophy Outfitters, Osage - $62,700.00
  • Lake Region Solid Waste Authority, Miami - $5,854.40
  • Lakemary Center, Miami - $27,172.00
  • Missouri Organic Recycling, Kansas City - $16,852.50 (this funding directly benefits Kansas residents, per KDHE)
  • Nemaha County, Nemaha - $12,003.00
  • Rawlins County Recycling, Rawlins - $20,355.75
  • Sheridan County, Sheridan - $15,738.75
  • Sunflower Diversified Services Inc., Barton - $23,254.72
  • Twin Valley Developmental Services Inc., Washington - $15,622.73
  • Washington County Environmental Sciences, Washington - $33,262.50

“These grants will help cover the costs of proper disposal of many materials including scrap tires and assist local efforts to promote litter and waste reduction,” said Secretary Janet Stanek. “KDHE applauds the creativity and innovation of our communities in reusing materials that help protect the health and environment of all Kansans.”

