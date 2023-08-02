Aging & Style
K-State quarterback Will Howard raising money for mom battling cancer

By Olivia Eisenhauer
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - College football season is just over a month away, and K-State’s quarterback Will Howard is doing more than just impact on the field during the preseason.

The Wildcat signal-caller is helping raise money for a mother fighting Stage 4 breast cancer. Sa’Quaia Walker, who has a child with special needs, began her fight against breast cancer in 2021 with a stage two diagnosis.

Her son, Genesis, has Severe Autism Spectrum Disorder with impairments. She has decided to quit her job to homeschool her son and take him to doctors appointments, per the donation page.

As of recently, her cancer has progressed to stage four and Howard wants to help make a difference.

“I heard your story,” Howard told Walker in a social media post “I’m telling you, it moved me. I just want to let you know we’re going to be fundraising for you.”

READ MORE: Local collegiate stars tabbed for award watchlists

The plan is for Sa’Quaia to be treated at Duke where they specialize in metastatic cancers and the goal on the donation page is to reach $10,000.

“I can’t believe this,” Walker said. “…Wow. Thank you… I just want to reach through [the phone] and give you the biggest hug.”

Click here to donate to Walker’s fight.

READ MORE ABOUT THE KANSAS STATE WILDCATS HERE and watch KC Sports Tonight at 6:30 p.m. on weeknights and 10:35 p.m. on weekends.

