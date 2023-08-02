Independence man sentenced for meth trafficking, illegal firearm possession

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man who was arrested after he drove two victims of an accidental shooting to the emergency room was sentenced in federal court Wednesday.

The man, 42-year-old Jason Ruben Breedlove, was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison without parole for his role in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and for illegally possessing firearms.

He pleaded guilty on March 28, 2022, to one count of conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and one count of possessing firearms in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.

Breedlove drove two people who were shot at a residence in Butler, Missouri, on Feb. 5, 2018, to the Bates County Memorial Hospital and dropped them off at the emergency room. On the same day, deputies apprehended him and took him into custody.

When deputies searched the residence where the shooting took place, they found 25 grams of methamphetamine, which Breedlove admitted belonged to him, and a loaded .40-caliber pistol. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Breedlove told investigators that it was the pistol that had discharged and wounded the two shooting victims. An additional round of ammunition for the gun was found in his pants.

Later, deputies found a stolen rifle in Breedlove’s vehicle.

Breedlove admitted to investigators that he purchased methamphetamine for others to distribute and said he could obtain kilogram amounts of methamphetamine from several individuals, for which he took money off the top as the middleman.

