Headed back to school in 2023: Are COVID vaccines required?

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As students prepare to return to school this month, health officials are encouraging parents to make sure their children are up-to-date with their vaccinations.

Dr. Angela Myers, Director of Infectious Diseases Division at Children’s Mercy said back-to-school vaccinations are incredibly important.

“It’s a really good opportunity to check with your provider to see if they have everything they need to start kindergarten,” Myers said. “Also, everything they need when they’re going into the middle school years and even throughout high school years.”

Though COVID-19 vaccines are part of the recommended immunization schedules in 2023 for children and adults, students are not required to be vaccinated.

“Typically, elementary, middle, and high schools are not requiring the COVID vaccine to go to school. Previously, some colleges had,” Myers said. “It’ll be really important for people who are heading off to college this year to check with their specific university on whether or not they are requiring it.”

COVID-19 is not listed as a requirement on Mizzou and KU’s websites.

Though COVID may not be on the list for some universities, local schools are urging standard vaccines that were mandatory before the pandemic.

“All kids need to be vaccinated against measles, mumps, and rubella. They also need to be vaccinated against chickenpox, receive the hepatitis B vaccine, the diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis vaccine,” Myers said. “As a young infant, the Haemophilus influenza vaccine.”

The Kansas City Health Department is offering vaccinations for children ahead of the 2023-2024 school year.

