FORECAST: Weather Alert Wednesday looking at extreme heat, storms developing

Weather Alert Wednesday looking at extreme heat, storms developing
By Greg Bennett
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 6:08 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Same storm system continues to hold to the central plains for the past few days. Area of low pressure within central southern Kansas, and a front that stretches out into the Missouri River Valley. High pressure on both sides of the storm system continues to block it from moving towards the east, or to the north. This will allow the storm system to linger, and as long as it is fed, a significant amount of moisture from the south, scattered shower, and storm activity is expected to develop. We’ve already seen some stronger storm cells early this morning mainly to our east and northeastern counties creating flood watches and flash flood warnings. We’ll see a few scattered showers and a couple of isolated thunderstorms throughout the late morning and early afternoon with a better potential for isolated, severe storms late afternoon into the evening. In the meantime, temperatures are expected to rise to the lower 90s with a feel-like temperature range between 100° and 103°. A heat advisory will be in place starting at 11 a.m. and will continue until 8 p.m. tonight.

Watches/Warnings
Watches/Warnings(KCTV 5)

Isolated to scatter chances for showers and thunderstorms will remain in the forecast through the rest of the work week, but in doing so temperatures drop back to seasonal just before the weekend.

We finally see movement in this area of low pressure developing into Saturday morning. A severe weather threat is still looking likely during this time. The data is picking up moderate instability in the atmosphere along with mid-level, sheer, and warm air lift. These are the main ingredients to create a major storm threat for any region. Models are indicating that most of the active storm threat will remain just north of the loop and will continue to track to the north and east throughout Saturday. That being said, we have several days to go through which may lead to many changes between now and then. the Storm Track Weather Team is dedicated to giving you the latest information on the weather especially when it comes to severe weather threats. Trust us, if there are changes, we will warn you about it first.

The good news about the storm threat on Saturday is that it will usher in a cooler trend that remains throughout the rest of the weekend into next week. Expect afternoon temperatures to remain in the lower and middle 80s with partly sunny skies and a few isolated showers possible.

To get the latest weather updates sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 Weather app here.

