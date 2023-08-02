Aging & Style
FORECAST: Scattered showers wind down Wednesday night

By Alena Lee
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
We have a Storm Track 5 Weather Alert day for the chance of a strong thunderstorm developing this evening, but that chance is very low. Most of the rain we see through the afternoon will wind down tonight. Temperatures by Thursday morning will bottom out in the low to mid-70s before warming into the mid to upper 80s by the afternoon. Most of the day should be dry with the exception of a pop-up shower or storm developing in the afternoon.

But our next better chance of rain returns Friday morning as a complex of storms develops in western Kansas. Most of these storms should weaken before moving across eastern Kansas and western Missouri, but a few downpours may slow down the morning drive. And once again we are going to be watching for another round of showers and storms to form on Saturday. We could start the day with scattered showers and storms, but depending on how they linger will determine what our severe threat will look like for the afternoon and evening.

So far the Storm Prediction Center does highlight a decent portion of our viewing area with a 15-percent chance of strong to severe thunderstorms. A lot can still change from now until the weekend, but we will continue to update our forecast with any necessary changes over the next few days.

