Five-time felon sentenced; prosecutor worried he’ll be paroled early

PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A five-time felon was sentenced to 18 years in prison on July 28 after holding an 18-year-old at knifepoint during a February 2021 incident.

The man, 48-year-old Christopher Mejia, was convicted in March of felony stealing and armed criminal action.

Mejia had been out of prison for 100 days before holding the 18-year-old at knifepoint in an attempt to steal his debit card.

“This defendant is the textbook definition of a career criminal,” Platte County Prosecuting Attorney Eric Zahnd said, expressing worry about the chances Mejia is eventually paroled. “When he’s not in prison, he will victimize innocent people. He is exactly the type of person we build prisons for. However, given Missouri’s revolving door prison policy, I fear he will again be paroled early.”

Zahnd’s office used a provision of Missouri law to charge Mejia as a persistent felony offender, which increased the sentences he could receive. During a trial, prosecutors proved that in February 2021, Mejia held an 18-year-old victim at knifepoint and demanded his debit card and PIN number.

“Do you know who I am?” Mejia asked the victim. “Do you know what I’m about? I don’t play around.”

After the victim handed Mejia his debit card, Mejia handed it to an accomplice, who then used it at an ATM to withdraw $380 from the victim’s bank account. The transaction was captured on the bank’s ATM camera and was played during the trial. Mejia continued to hold the victim at knifepoint until the accomplice returned with the money.

Mejia was on parole from the Missouri Department of Corrections when the incident took place. Because Mejia was charged as a persistent felony offender, he faced up to 10 years in prison on the stealing charge and a maximum of 15 years in prison for the armed criminal action charge. Zahnd said his office sought the maximum possible sentence of 25 years for Mejia, but a Judge Ann Hansbrough gave Mejia an 18-year sentence.

“We often talk about second chances,” Zahnd said, “and I believe many people deserve a second chance. But we can’t keep giving hardened criminals third, fourth, and even fifth chances. At some point, we have to say ‘enough is enough.’ That’s why my office sought the maximum possible sentence against Mr. Mejia, and I worry that even a 18-year sentence may enable him to hit the streets again where he can do further harm.”

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.