Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Five-time felon sentenced; prosecutor worried he’ll be paroled early

43-year-old Christopher Mejia was found guilty by a Platte County jury on Wednesday, March 29,...
43-year-old Christopher Mejia was found guilty by a Platte County jury on Wednesday, March 29, of felony stealing and armed criminal action.(Platte County Prosecuting Attorney)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A five-time felon was sentenced to 18 years in prison on July 28 after holding an 18-year-old at knifepoint during a February 2021 incident.

The man, 48-year-old Christopher Mejia, was convicted in March of felony stealing and armed criminal action.

Mejia had been out of prison for 100 days before holding the 18-year-old at knifepoint in an attempt to steal his debit card.

“This defendant is the textbook definition of a career criminal,” Platte County Prosecuting Attorney Eric Zahnd said, expressing worry about the chances Mejia is eventually paroled. “When he’s not in prison, he will victimize innocent people. He is exactly the type of person we build prisons for. However, given Missouri’s revolving door prison policy, I fear he will again be paroled early.”

Zahnd’s office used a provision of Missouri law to charge Mejia as a persistent felony offender, which increased the sentences he could receive. During a trial, prosecutors proved that in February 2021, Mejia held an 18-year-old victim at knifepoint and demanded his debit card and PIN number.

“Do you know who I am?” Mejia asked the victim. “Do you know what I’m about? I don’t play around.”

READ MORE: Jury finds recently released ‘career criminal’ guilty of stealing, holding victim at knifepoint

After the victim handed Mejia his debit card, Mejia handed it to an accomplice, who then used it at an ATM to withdraw $380 from the victim’s bank account. The transaction was captured on the bank’s ATM camera and was played during the trial. Mejia continued to hold the victim at knifepoint until the accomplice returned with the money.

Mejia was on parole from the Missouri Department of Corrections when the incident took place. Because Mejia was charged as a persistent felony offender, he faced up to 10 years in prison on the stealing charge and a maximum of 15 years in prison for the armed criminal action charge. Zahnd said his office sought the maximum possible sentence of 25 years for Mejia, but a Judge Ann Hansbrough gave Mejia an 18-year sentence.

“We often talk about second chances,” Zahnd said, “and I believe many people deserve a second chance. But we can’t keep giving hardened criminals third, fourth, and even fifth chances. At some point, we have to say ‘enough is enough.’ That’s why my office sought the maximum possible sentence against Mr. Mejia, and I worry that even a 18-year sentence may enable him to hit the streets again where he can do further harm.”

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patient in bed
Report: More than 3 dozen Missouri, Kansas hospitals at risk of closing
Chiefs fans have a blast at training camp despite high temperatures.
Kansas City Chiefs fans unhappy with NFL Sideline Hats for 2nd year
Shots fired outside kill man inside home on Indiana St.
Police identify man killed by gunfire from outside residence
A semi truck was hit by a train in Cass County on Tuesday. Six people were injured and two had...
Injuries reported after train hits semi truck in Cass County
Courtesy: MSHP Troop F
California man charged with several counts of BWI after crashing boat into a house at Lake of the Ozarks

Latest News

Boulevard Brewing announced it will release a new beer following the latest Chiefs Super Bowl...
‘Another Round’: How to find Boulevard’s latest beer celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs
The Olathe Fire Department responded to a house fire near Ocheltree Street and Glendale Street...
Significant fire damage displaces Olathe family
Families on average spend $100 per child for school supplies not including clothing or shoes,...
Local nonprofit helping Independence students get back to school
Police believe a green Dodge Dakota is connected with three shootings, including one homicide,...
KCPD searching for suspect, vehicle associated with three shootings
University of Missouri Extensions warns farmers about fire ants in imported hay.
Missouri goes high tech to help farmers find hay during drought