Firefighter spots tattoo parlor fire late Tuesday, calls in crews
By Julia Scammahorn
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 6:51 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Missouri Fire Department responded to the report of a fire at a tattoo parlor in the 300 block of West 39th Street shortly before midnight Tuesday.

A KCPD officer on patrol saw the fire and reported it.

When crews arrived they found the fire that had started on the outside but quickly burned its way into the interior up through the wall into the second floor and attic area.

Searches for people inside came back all clear.

KCFD quickly got the fire under control while dangerous buildings were ordered by KCFD.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

