Family reunion leads to $50,000 Powerball prize in Caldwell County

CALDWELL COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A small family fortune was earned recently in Caldwell County when 17 relatives purchased a Powerball ticket on July 8.

“We were at a family reunion and 17 of us decided to participate -- and quite a few others didn’t,” one of the winners told the Missouri Lottery.

The ticket, purchased at a Casey’s General Store in Hamilton, Missouri, led to $50,000 in winnings for the family.

“It was a surprise!” the woman said. “My aunt thought we were teasing her.”

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot is estimated at $95 million.

