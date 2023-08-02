Aging & Style
Family reunion leads to $50,000 Powerball prize in Caldwell County

Missouri Lottery
Missouri Lottery(Missouri Lottery)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CALDWELL COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A small family fortune was earned recently in Caldwell County when 17 relatives purchased a Powerball ticket on July 8.

“We were at a family reunion and 17 of us decided to participate -- and quite a few others didn’t,” one of the winners told the Missouri Lottery.

The ticket, purchased at a Casey’s General Store in Hamilton, Missouri, led to $50,000 in winnings for the family.

“It was a surprise!” the woman said. “My aunt thought we were teasing her.”

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot is estimated at $95 million.

