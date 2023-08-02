Electric vehicle components company to build North American HQ site in Johnson County

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - More than a hundred jobs will be created at the New Century Commerce Center as a company establishes its North American headquarters in the Kansas City area.

Cnano Technology announced Wednesday morning that its new manufacturing facility in Johnson County will create liquid conductive paste, a component used for a variety of electronic applications, including batteries for electric vehicles, cell phones and power tools.

“Cnano Technology is incredibly excited to partner with Johnson County to build out a new U.S. facility to manufacture conductive and structural additive products for the lithium-ion battery, rubber and polymer, and composite markets,” Cnano Technology USA president Shawn Montgomery said in a statement. “We’re proud to bring cutting-edge technology, investment dollars and, most importantly, jobs to the region.”

The New Century facility is expected to create 112 jobs with a payroll of $7.1 million at the 333,000-square-foot operation.

