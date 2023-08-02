Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Destination Health Skin brings free skin cancer screening to Kansas City

A new South Carolina law makes it easier for students to bring sunscreen to school and use it...
A new South Carolina law makes it easier for students to bring sunscreen to school and use it to protect themselves from the risk of skin cancer.(Live 5/File)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEAWOOD, Kan. -- A national foundation hits the road to remind Americans about a critical health screening that is often overlooked.

The Skin Cancer Foundation arrived with it’s mobile screening rooms in Leawood Wednesday. The 38-foot RV is customized with two private exam rooms where dermatologists provide free full-body skin cancer screenings.

It’s part of the 2023 Destination Healthy Skin program. The program works to raise awareness about the importance of early detection when it comes to skin cancer.

Report: More than 3 dozen Missouri, Kansas hospitals risk closing

The foundation says skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in the United States. It’s estimated that 640 new cases of melanoma will be diagnosed in Kansas in 2023 alone.

Anyone concerned about skin cancer should talk to their primary doctor about a screening. A number of organizations also provide free skin cancer screenings. You can also find a screening through the American Academy of Dermatology Association.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patient in bed
Report: More than 3 dozen Missouri, Kansas hospitals at risk of closing
Chiefs fans have a blast at training camp despite high temperatures.
Kansas City Chiefs fans unhappy with NFL Sideline Hats for 2nd year
Shots fired outside kill man inside home on Indiana St.
Police identify man killed by gunfire from outside residence
A semi truck was hit by a train in Cass County on Tuesday. Six people were injured and two had...
Injuries reported after train hits semi truck in Cass County
Courtesy: MSHP Troop F
California man charged with several counts of BWI after crashing boat into a house at Lake of the Ozarks

Latest News

FILE
Headed back to school in 2023: Are COVID vaccines required?
Patient in bed
Report: More than 3 dozen Missouri, Kansas hospitals at risk of closing
Lone Star Tick (National Pest Management Association)
Experts warn Kansas City is at risk for tick diseases
Heat advisory issued through Friday, Independence opens cooling centers
Heat advisory issued through Friday, Independence opens cooling centers