Destination Health Skin brings free skin cancer screening to Kansas City

LEAWOOD, Kan. -- A national foundation hits the road to remind Americans about a critical health screening that is often overlooked.

The Skin Cancer Foundation arrived with it’s mobile screening rooms in Leawood Wednesday. The 38-foot RV is customized with two private exam rooms where dermatologists provide free full-body skin cancer screenings.

It’s part of the 2023 Destination Healthy Skin program. The program works to raise awareness about the importance of early detection when it comes to skin cancer.

The foundation says skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in the United States. It’s estimated that 640 new cases of melanoma will be diagnosed in Kansas in 2023 alone.

Anyone concerned about skin cancer should talk to their primary doctor about a screening. A number of organizations also provide free skin cancer screenings. You can also find a screening through the American Academy of Dermatology Association.

