City officials working towards transit-exclusive lanes for streetcar

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City officials are introducing legislation working towards making the streetcar operations from Pershing Road to West 51st a transit-exclusive lane.

Councilmember Eric Bunch and Mayor Quinton Lucas are sponsoring a resolution directing City Manager Brian Platt to coordinate with the Kansas City Area Transit on this.

It would be one lane just for the streetcar. It could be beneficial for businesses, it could not be. This is now the discussion with local businesses lining the road, but the idea overall is safety.

The two are requiring Platt to report back to the council in the next 90 days while expressing support from the council that vehicle speed does not go over 30 miles per hour.

The streetcar extension to UMKC is now more than halfway complete but businesses along Main Street now as construction continues are struggling to get customers inside their doors.

The streetcar is expected to be completed in 2025 and they are more than 50% done with more than 36,000 feet of track to still be installed.

Those Main Street businesses rely on foot traffic, street parking, and the easy access that a main street in any downtown would have.

“We thought since everybody knows about it, it won’t impact us as much. We have watched in the last two months our sales have dropped 50%,” said Enchante Bakery Manager Karly Gibbs. “it’s, like, another week out and another week out. The projects that should have been done aren’t getting done as fast.”

The item is set for an initial discussion today during the council’s transportation, infrastructure, and operations committee meeting.

Midtown KC Now Executive Director Kevin Klinkenberg told our KCTV5 crew Tuesday that they are optimistic when the construction is all said and done, but it’s a challenge for now.

He believes this will all truly benefit Main Street and the spillover to several blocks in every direction of the streetcar.

