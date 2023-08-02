Chiefs’ Andy Reid offers condolences to family of fan who died at training camp

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs offered his condolences to a long-time fan who died while attending training camp.

Jessica Tangen, 43, of Riverside, Missouri, died Sunday. The mother and avid Chiefs fan will be laid to rest next week, according to her obituary.

Mosaic Life Care said its emergency responders, Missouri Western staff, and Buchanan County Emergency Medical Services attended to Tangen before her death.

“The Tangen family, our hearts go out to them for the death of mom and to the kids, it’s a terrible thing that happened. We’ve obviously reached out to them and will stay that way continue to support them by contact,” Reid said. “And then Mosaic for the job that they did, their staff, of helping the best the could. Terrible thing, but again our blessings go to their family.”

Tangen’s cause of death has not been publicly released.

