Belton Police investigating a car theft at a local wellness center

BELTON, Mo. (KCTV) - Belton Missouri Police Department is currently looking for a suspect related to a vehicle theft.

According to the BMPD Facebook, a six-foot tall, heavy-set white male was able to get into the High Blue Wellness Center, located on 16400 N Mullen Road, without scanning a membership card.

The suspect, who has now been identified, is accused of stealing a victim’s purse, discarding it and only keeping the victim’s keys to their vehicle.

The victim’s vehicle was recovered two weeks later, outside of Belton.

KCTV5 reached out to BMPD and they would not release the name of the suspect.

BMPD was able to get images of the suspect and add them to their Facebook post.

At the time of the crime, the identified suspect, was wearing black shorts and shoes, a charcoal-colored sleeveless shirt and a black or brown hat.

In the images, it appears that the suspect has brown hair and is unshaven. The suspect has a large tattoo on his left arm.

At this time, the suspect is not in custody.

