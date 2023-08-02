Backpacks with a powerful message

Duffle Bag is a positive apparel and bag company that aims to uplift those who carry their bags and wear their athleisure wear items. Duffle Bag has something special this year for back to school, specifically 3 new affirmation backpacks designed by 8-year-old Kiyan Redmond, who joined Bill and Jillian on the couch with her mother and Founder of Duffle Bag brand, Kei Shaun Redmond Britton to share how the brand came to life and how you can shop with them.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.