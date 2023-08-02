‘Another Round’: How to find Boulevard’s latest beer celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Chiefs Kingdom is ready to toast another NFL season and Boulevard Brewing says it has the perfect way to celebrate.

The brewery just released a new beer called ‘Another Round.’ It is an 8 percent imperial wheat beer brewed in honor of the Chiefs latest Super Bowl win. The label features the message “cheers to the champs.”

Boulevard says the beer is an “extremely limited run,” which means it won’t be around long.

The beer just hit store shelves in Kansas and Missouri this week. Some fans say they are scrambling to get their hands on it before it sells out.

Members of Chiefs Kingdom don’t have to drive all over the area in hopes of snagging the new beer.

Boulevard has a beer finder feature on the company’s website. It will help fans find stores selling ‘Another Round’ and other beer Boulevard makes.

