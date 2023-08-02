Annie Austen believes every day is a special occasion to wear some you love!

Local business owner Annie Austen, joins Jillian to share the evolution of her thriving brand and the unique pieces she offers. The line has a vintage feel, yet brings fresh, tarnish resistant and hypoallergenic pieces with flare and personality to her shoppers. You can shop with Annie Austen at her new location at Zona Rosa. What started as an answer for anyone who loves vintage jewelry Annie Austen does a great job reviving older pieces for the home in a practical way.

