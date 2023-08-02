54TH Street at Zona Rosa Shares EAT-ER-tainment Options

A local favorite, 54th Street restaurant is stirring up delicious food and lots of entertainment this summer! If you are out and about this weekend taking advantage of the tax free weekend in Missouri, swing into 54th street for some food and fun! Benji Marcum shares with Jillian about the new pickleball courts and entertainment areas added to the Zona Rosa location and also served up a fresh salad, sandwich and protein bowl. To learn more about 54th Street and their locations across the metro check out their website.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.