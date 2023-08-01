What happens after filing a Jackson County assessment appeal?

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - So, what happens after you file your Jackson County assessment appeal?

First, people who appeal will get a notice with a hearing date to make their case. That should come in the next seven to 10 days.

On Tuesday morning, people who completed an appeal will be lining up at W. 14th Street and Washington Street at the assessment office to try and get their property value reviews.

The office will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m., Monday through Friday, for the first 50 people to show up.

Those people must have already filed an appeal, have not received notice of their hearing date and time, and be asking for a review of a maximum of three parcels of property.

Also on kctv5.com: Learn from people who fought their Jackson County assessments and won

During the Jackson County Legislature meeting, legislators debated reviewing future county assessments and providing additional support for senior homeowners. Both items were pushed to the next meeting.

Legislators were also told they could not extend the appeals deadline again.

“We’ve seen lots of emergency action in and out of this courthouse in the last few years when it was perceived as necessary,” said Sean Smith, a Jackson County legislator. “The idea that suddenly today we weren’t able to take what I consider to be emergency action seems to be a problem to me.”

“I think it should show that we, the legislature, are trying to find solutions to help people,” said Manny Abarca, a Jackson County legislator. “It is just obstruction after obstruction after obstruction.”

County legislators said that, for now, the best action you can take is appealing. At 10 p.m. Monday, that appeals deadline was less than two hours away.

If you want to file a last-minute appeal, your only option at this point is to pick up the phone and call 877-895-9675. That’s the number for the Board of Equalization. They were supposed to have extra help to answer calls tonight, but we just tried calling that number a few minutes ago and a message says it is “not in service. Please check the number and try again.”

More:

Deadline Monday night for Jackson County residents seeking to appeal property assessments

KCTV5 Investigates: How does Jackson County tax the rich?

Data expert challenges Jackson County’s claim that property values raised 30%, says his analysis shows it’s even higher

Property valuation saga continues, city of Independence possibly joining law suit against Jackson County

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.