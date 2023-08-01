Aging & Style
Travelers can ‘GoWild!’ with this all-you-can-fly monthly pass

The seats will automatically be assigned based on family members' ages before the check-in window opens at no additional cost.
The seats will automatically be assigned based on family members’ ages before the check-in window opens at no additional cost.(Frontier Airlines)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Wanderlust may have just gotten a little cheaper.

Frontier Airlines just launched a monthly version of its popular GoWild! All-You-Can-Fly Pass.

The new option is valid for 30 days and costs $149 per person. An additional $99 enrollment fee to sign up is added to the price, but will be waived for anyone who signs up through Aug. 7.

The option is available at more than 85 U.S. and international destinations, including Kansas City International Airport. Keep in mind that bookings can be made the day before flights for domestic travel and 10 days before departure for international travel.

Flights must be booked through flyfrontier.com, and are subject to blackout dates.

Kansas farmer surprises wife with 1.2 million sunflowers for 50th wedding anniversary

Frontier also offers a GoWild! Fall and Winter All-You-Can-Fly Pass for $299. The option allows pass holders unlimited flights from Sept. 2, 2023 to Feb. 29, 2024.

For each flight GoWild! Pass holders pay $0.01 in airfare plus applicable taxes, fees and charges at the time of booking. Bags, seats, and other add-ons are also an additional cost.

Travelers must be at least 18 years old to buy a pass. Anyone under 18 must be enrolled by a parent.

Membership automatically renews unless it is canceled. Auto renewal is not subject to an additional enrollment fee.

