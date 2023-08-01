As time runs out, schools work to fill gaps amid ongoing staffing shortage

KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) - The new school year is fast approaching and many school officials are making a final push to fill gaps left by the ongoing staffing shortage.

Dr. Jarius Jones, Director of Classified Human Resources with Shawnee Mission School District, said they have seen an increase in applications throughout the summer, but they still have a ways to go to be fully staffed.

“We did see an uptick in the individuals who have applied, but we feel like we are still not where we want to be,” Dr. Jones said. “We want to have every position filled by the first day of school.”

Throughout the summer, in hopes of recruiting quality people to fill roles, they adjusted benefits and added part-time positions and pay.

“We need people who want to make a difference in the lives of kids,” Dr. Jones said. “What we did this summer, and really leading into the summer, was we totally changed our pay scale. We increased pay across the board to honor our teachers across the board. We’ve gotten close to at least $15 an hour for each of our positions.”

Dr. Jones said that, while they do have a few teacher openings, they’re lacking paraprofessionals and custodians.

“Part of our issue is that we want to make sure that anyone who comes and serves our scholars, that they are quality individuals,” Dr. Jones said. “Individuals who are able to support in the various areas and, when we’re dealing with our special education population, we definitely want to make sure we have the most talented, the most passionate individuals who can support our scholars.”

Dr. Jones said they have around 70 to 90 paraprofessional openings right now.

For local parent Ashley Allred, she said she’s noticed a lack of paraprofessionals and hopes that will change. She’s getting ready to send her son, Stevey, to kindergarten.

“It should be a little bit more individualized,” Allred said. “He struggles a lot with normal, day-to-day tasks that you and I kind of take for granted.”

Allred said she’d like to see more teacher one-on-one time with Stevey.

“I hope that they can get some people in to help with that,” Allred said. “I hope they are also paid fairly.”

Shawnee Mission School District organizers held a job fair Monday to help fill the gaps.

